Shreyas Iyer Makes Massive Jump in ICC Rankings
Shreyas Iyer has climbed up in the ICC rankings once again. The Indian slipper was able to display some fine performances against the West Indies lately. This has helped him to rank up to the 4th spot in the standings, with two more T20Is remaining.
The ICC rankings have received its weekly update, and it is a massive boost to the Indian batting line-up in the shortest format of the game. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma are still continuing their battle for the top spot. Ishan has retained his spot at the top with 904 points.
On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma is now coming closer, as he sits at the 2nd spot with 891 points. However, there is another entry in this battle for the top spot by the Indian players. And this time the entrant is none other than the skipper of the team, Shreyas Iyer.
With a total of 798 points, he has climbed to the 4th spot in the standings, leaving behind Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, and Dewald Brevis. Now he will be aiming to give his best in the upcoming games, and eventually enter the fight for the top.
Our Take
Shreyas Iyer has received a massive boost in the ICC rankings with the recent update. With the series against West Indies still having two more T20Is, he will be looking at those games as an opportunity to give his best and eventually enter the top three. This also shows the dominance of the Indian batting line-up in the shortest format of the game, with three of the players being present in the top five.