Indian Team to Fly to New Zealand on This Date for ODI Series
The Indian team is about to have its upcoming ODI series in New Zealand. The BCCI is yet to announce the team for this series, but the team is likely to leave on 28 October. The series starts from 4 November, as it would be the last for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in New Zealand.
The Indian team might just have started preparing itself for the ODI series against New Zealand. This will be a big tour for the captain, Shubman Gill, and his team, as it will show the real preparations of the team for the 2027 World Cup.
Ahead of the series, reports suggest that the Indian team will be flying to New Zealand on 28 October. The five match ODI series will start from 4 November, as the fans are waiting to watch RoKo back in action, one last time in New Zealand.
However, the BCCI is yet to announce the Indian team for the series against New Zealand. One of the main reasons why the team is yet to be announced is due to the fact that the Test series will begin right after the ODIs.
Our Take
The fans were a bit concerned as the dates for the team to fly to New Zealand have been revealed but not the team itself. It is expected that the board will be announcing the team soon, which will be having some changes for the last two ODIs. New Zealand have done a similar thing, as the team has brought down changes for the last two games. This has been done to ensure that the player management remains intact for the crucial Test series.