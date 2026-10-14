Perth Scorchers’ Cheeky Orange Team Remark Leaves Fans Talking
Perth Scorchers have made a claim in a reel which has been recently posted on their account. The team claimed it to be the best Orange team in India. This has invited reactions from the fans on Twitter, as they have started to talk about Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The Big Bash League will be having its opening match in India for the first time, as MA Chidambaram Stadium is all set to host Perth Scorchers for a game. As the tournament comes closer, the most dominant team in BBL history has also started to post about the same.
But the recent reel posted by them has invited a lot of reactions from the fans. Perth Scorchers posted a reel on their official handle, which also had something written on it. The team mentioned that it is ready to be the best Orange team in India.
And this caption immediately reminded the fans about Sunrisers Hyderabad, who is yet another Orange team in the country.
Here's how fans have reacted to the same:
Comments Filled
😂😂 https://t.co/ceUWnd5vtI pic.twitter.com/iPxm85wElF— Eagle_Riser 👆🦅 (@UnpairedElect17) October 13, 2026
A Twitter user showcased how the comments of the reel posted by Perth Scorchers have been filled. All the fans are saying that Sunrisers Hyderabad is the best Orange team in India.
What's Cooking?
Perth Scorchers X Sunrises what’s cooking 👀 🧡#OrangeArmy— Arjun4u (@Arjun4u1) October 10, 2026
It seems that something is cooking between Perth Scorchers and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Fans are just waiting to know how Sunrisers Hyderabad will be responding to the same.
Is that a Hint?
Perth Scorchers latest Instagram reel and SRH is following the page. #OrangeArmy is that a hint?— Arjun4u (@Arjun4u1) October 10, 2026
A Twitter user noticed that Perth Scorchers posted about being the best Orange team in India. And they are also being followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad, which seems like they might have a friendly match.