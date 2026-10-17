Fans are delighted to a great extent upon getting to know that the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be getting married soon. Along with that, some fans are tense as this marriage would mean the collaboration of CSK and SRH, since Anirudh Ravichander is a CSK fan. Being the face of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran has received a lot of praise and attention from the fans, as they now remain eager to watch the photos of the grand event.