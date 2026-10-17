SRH Co-owner Kavya Marans Wedding Reception Scheduled for November 21
Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner, Kavya Maran, is set to be married soon. It has been reported that she will marry the Indian music composer, Anirudh Ravichander, as their reception will take place on 21st November. Chennai has been shortlisted as the place to host the event.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad family will be having its biggest event being celebrated in Chennai, on 21st November. It has been confirmed that Kavya Maran, the co-owner of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, will be getting married to Anirudh Ravichander, the famous music composer.
This news was made public when the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, received a formal invitation for the same. He has been invited by the Sun Group Chairman, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. Along with that, the Chief Minister also shared the details of the wedding reception on the social media handles, as the fans are delighted to know about the same.
Reports also suggest that the couple will be getting married on 11 November in Greece, which will be followed by their reception on 21st in Chennai. But the details of the event are yet to be made public.
Our Take
Fans are delighted to a great extent upon getting to know that the co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be getting married soon. Along with that, some fans are tense as this marriage would mean the collaboration of CSK and SRH, since Anirudh Ravichander is a CSK fan. Being the face of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran has received a lot of praise and attention from the fans, as they now remain eager to watch the photos of the grand event.