Kagiso Rabada Set for Comeback as South Africa Prepare for Second Test
South Africa has received a major boost ahead of the second Test match against Australia. Temba Bavuma has confirmed that Kagiso Rabada is fit and available for selection for the next game. The Proteas will now aim to win the next match and level the series.
The Proteas have received a massive boost ahead of the second Test match against Australia. The team endured a 214 runs loss in the first test, as they decided that some changes would be needed in the team. And now, Temba Bavuma has given a major update regarding the same.
It has been confirmed that Kagiso Rabada is now fit and available for selection for this game. The South African skipper told about the same in a recent press conference, where he talked about the availability of the fast paced bowler.
With Rabada being available for this game, it will be a massive boost for the team and the Aussies would need to have their homework done. He missed out on the first Test as he was going through rehabilitation after his hamstring injury.
Our Take
Kagiso Rabada is now fit and available for the second Test match against Australia. Temba Bavuma will now be bringing back his tactics to ensure that the Proteas are able to do well against the Australian team in this game. Rabada’s availability might not solve all the issues which they had faced in the first Test, but it will be able to bring out the fighting spirit in the team.