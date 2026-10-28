Mohammed Siraj Likely to Play 2nd Unofficial Test Against New Zealand A
Mohammed Siraj is likely to play for India A in the upcoming unofficial Test match against New Zealand A. He has been working hard to give his best in the longest format of the game. Siraj was unable to perform well for the team in the recent series against Sri Lanka.
After having a bad series against Sri Lanka, Mohammed Siraj now aims to build his comeback in the best way possible. India will be going against New Zealand for a two match Test series, which will start next month. But the preparations for the same have already started with the unofficial Tests.
As the first match has ended in a draw, the India A team has received a major boost for the second game. Mohammed Siraj is expected to join the line-up for the second game. He will be a part of the team, as the match commences in a few days.
Siraj has been working hard to keep his momentum alive in the game. In the recent series against Sri Lanka, he was unable to deliver his best, as he now aims to use the New Zealand conditions at their best.
Our Take
Mohammed Siraj being back in the India A side is a massive boost for the team. In the previous game, Auqib Nabi was able to dominate with the ball but he didn't receive much support from the other end in the first innings. With Nabi and Siraj available for the team with the new ball, the attack is surely going to be lethal for the New Zealand A batting line-up.