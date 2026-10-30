Rohit Sharma Set for MI Captaincy Comeback in IPL 2027?
Rohit Sharma is likely to be back as captain for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027. As the team aims for a captaincy change, Rohit suggested Tilak to be the next skipper. But the management has decided to go with Rohit, and has also agreed with him on the same.
Mumbai Indians are now looking for a change in captaincy after the team went through a massive change in its coaching staff. Hardik Pandya has been way too active in the trade deals, and it seems that a possible captaincy change for Mumbai is now on the cards.
It was reported that the management looked at Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma as the contenders for the captaincy. Even the Hitman suggested that going with Tilak Varma would be a good option for the team, reports say. But the management has insisted on having Rohit as the captain for the upcoming season.
Along with that, a major development in this case is reported, as it is being claimed that Rohit has also agreed on the same. Now an official announcement in this matter is awaited, as fans wait for the five time IPL champions to get their key captain back.
Our Take
Rohit Sharma coming back as a captain in the Indian Premier League will be a huge positive for the Hitman and MI fans alike. It was a shocking moment when Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy of the team, following a trade deal ahead of the IPL 2024 season. If Rohit Sharma returns to the helm with a new coaching staff, Mumbai Indians will be eager to win the sixth title.