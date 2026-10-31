Auqib Nabi Gets India Call-Up for New Zealand ODIs
Auqib Nabi is about to make his return to the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand. Nabi gave some key performances for India A in the series against New Zealand A. Following this, he has been named in the team for the first three games.
The Indian team is about to have a massive addition to the line-up for the ODI series against New Zealand. While bowling line-up has been a major concern, it has been confirmed that Auqib Nabi has been added to the team for the first three ODIs.
He played his debut game in the series against West Indies, which ended up being a bad day for Nabi and all the bowlers as well. Following this, he was dropped from the team and even missed out on the ODI squad against New Zealand. Still, he was a part of the team for the unofficial Tests against New Zealand A.
And it turned out to be a turning point for Auqib Nabi, as he went on to take 6 wickets for the team in the first match. With that, he has been added to the team, making his return to the ODI format shortly after being dropped from the squad.
Our Take
Auqib Nabi getting his call back to the Indian team comes at the right time. The conditions in New Zealand have suited him well, as he now aims to use them to make his mark in international cricket. He has already shown a lot of promise to the selectors with the help of Ranji Trophy, as he now aims to convert it to more, with the help of the chances he gets for the Indian team.