Cricketing Legacy Continues! Junior Sehwag and Dravid Set to Represent India
The cricketing legacy of Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag is all set to continue for the Indian team. Their sons, Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag have been picked for the India Under-19 team in the Asia Cup.
The legacy of two Indian stars, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, will be continuing in the Indian team. Their sons, Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, have been proving their worth with the help of their performances. And this has led to another big positive for the team.
A few days back, the duo was picked by the selectors for the Under-19 Asia Cup. This tournament will be played from 4 November to 14 November in Oman, as the India Under-19 team aims to win the title once again.
The team was announced a few hours back, with Lakshay Raichandani being named as the captain. India Under-19 was also able to display some fine performances against Australia Under-19 in the ODI series. While Anvay and Aaryavir were not able to give their best in the same, they will now aim to be at their best for the Asia Cup.
Our Take
It will be a proud father son moment for the Dravid and Sehwag families. Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid have done a lot for the Indian team as their sons would now be looking forward to carrying their father's legacy forward in the game. And this would be the best opportunity for the duo, as they are a part of the team in the Asia Cup.