Kagiso Rabada Scripts History Against Australia in Series Decider
Kagiso Rabada has successfully scripted history in the series decider against Australia. In the final innings of the game, he went on to complete the 350 Test wickets mark. He now holds the record of fewest balls to reach this mark in the longest format of the game.
Kagiso Rabada has continued to dominate for South Africa in the longest format of the game. And he still continues to do so, even after coming back from an injury in the Test series against Australia. The series decider turned out to be one to cherish for Rabada, as he accomplished a milestone.
In the final innings of the third Test, he was able to create a record, by reaching 350 wickets in the longest format of the game. This has helped Rabada to join legends such as Dale Steyn, among various other stars to have accomplished this feat.
What has been more exciting about him getting this record is a shocking fact. He took the fewest balls among all the international players to have taken 350 wickets in the longest format of the game.
Our Take
Kagiso Rabada is all over the Australia team, as he continues to dominate with the ball. In the very first over, he was able to trigger a collapse which the Aussies never saw coming. Now he will be looking forward to finishing the game as soon as possible, and convert this match even better with a five wicket haul.