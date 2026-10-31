Australias Batting Collapse Triggers Massive Reactions on Social Media
The series decider between South Africa and Australia has gotten intense. Even after a lead in the first innings, Australia is now closing in to a loss in this game. Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer have dropped the team to 60/7 in a 288 runs chase.
The Australia tour of South Africa might be having the most dramatic end. While both teams were able to equally dominate the game, it seems that the Proteas will be getting the upper hand to take the series.
On the final day of the game and series, South Africa gave a target of 288 runs for the Aussies to chase. But the chase was immediately derailed by Kagiso Rabada, as he started off by removing Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne in the very first over.
Following this, Rabada was also joined by Simon Harmer in the party. The duo was able to put down the Aussies at the score of 60/7 by the time the umpires called for Lunch. With the Proteas closing in to a win, they will be able to take the series along with the number one spot in the ICC rankings.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Glitch in the System
SA so ahead that they have allowed Australia to bat till 11th wkt https://t.co/WG5HDUOIOM— Guru Gulab (@madaddie24) October 31, 2026
Visuals showed during lunch that South Africa needs 4 wickets to win. The team is so good for the opponents, that they have allowed them to bat till number eleven.
New Celebration Unlocked
Please someone make this Marco Jansen celebration as a gif What a guy https://t.co/TE40Z0d4lg— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 31, 2026
Marco Jansen showed a hilarious celebration after taking the catch of Travis Head. This should be declared as the Cricket Meme of the Year for 2026.
Don't Let Him Go
Looking at this performance, they’ll never let this guy retire Australia needs Steve Smith now more than ever. https://t.co/vLF6hQ8V8G— Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) October 31, 2026
Letting Steve Smith go at this time would be the biggest mistake for the Aussies. And taking a look at this performance, he might even come back to save the team.
Dejected Look
Dejected Pat Cummins in the dressing room. https://t.co/370MN4Pnuz— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 31, 2026
Visuals of Pat Cummins have also gone viral on social media. He looks visibly dejected with the performances of his team in the final innings.