Hitmans No. 45 Has a Special Story! Rohit Sharma Reveals All
Rohit Sharma is widely regarded for his jersey number 45. This is not just a number which is associated with the player, instead the number is remembered because of the Hitman. Recently, Rohit Sharma has revealed the reason why he got this number.
Every jersey number holds a story. And a few jersey numbers which have been famous in India include Sachin Tendulkar's 10, Virat Kohli's 18, MS Dhoni's 7, and Rohit Sharma's 45. While we all knew the story about the other players, the story for Rohit Sharma taking this number was unknown.
Recently, the Hitman talked about the reason why he got this number associated with him. He said, “My mother picked the No. 45 for me. She told me, ‘Play with No.9, it will be lucky for you’. But No.9 was already taken, and I didn't want to play with number 27. I really liked 4 and 5 next to each other. So I also told my mother that 4 and 5 looked much better together. Then I said, 'Mom, I'll take this number. It also adds up to 9, and 4 and 5 will look really good on the jersey as well”.
And since then, the Number 45 is not just something which is linked with Rohit Sharma. Instead, it has been the lucky number for the Hitman, as he has been one of the finest openers for the Indian cricket team.
Our Take
The story behind Rohit Sharma and the number 45 is linked long way back. And since his mother wanted the number 9 to be associated with him as a lucky number, he decided to go with 4 and 5 together, since it adds up to 9. Now he has also launched his own brand which has the same number in its name.