Recently, the Hitman talked about the reason why he got this number associated with him. He said, “My mother picked the No. 45 for me. She told me, ‘Play with No.9, it will be lucky for you’. But No.9 was already taken, and I didn't want to play with number 27. I really liked 4 and 5 next to each other. So I also told my mother that 4 and 5 looked much better together. Then I said, 'Mom, I'll take this number. It also adds up to 9, and 4 and 5 will look really good on the jersey as well”.