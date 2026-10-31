Yuvraj Singh has made a bold statement on the selection of T20 stars in the ODI format. Abhishek Sharma being a part of the ODI side seems a bit challenging right now, since the opening spot is occupied with players such as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Along with that, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has shown promise as an opener, is also ready to take up the place if Rohit Sharma retires after the 2027 World Cup.