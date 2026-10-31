Abhishek Sharma in ODIs? Yuvraj Singh Makes His Stance Clear!
Yuvraj Singh has backed Abhishek Sharma to be a part of the ODI setup. With him dominating for India in T20Is, he is also holding the top spot in the ICC rankings. Yuvi believes talents such as Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should get a chance.
Abhishek Sharma has been a star for the Indian team, and with the help of his aggressive batting style, he has managed to be the best in the world lately. Ever since his debut, he has shown promise to the selectors, with the help of his performances, even on the highest levels.
However, he has been a part of the Indian team only in the T20Is. Abhishek Sharma is yet to make his debut across any other format of the game, with the selectors looking at his as a T20I player only.
But Yuvraj Singh has made a bold statement on Abhishek's position in the ODI side, as he said, “I would love to see Abhishek Sharma in the ODIs. I have said this before, if we are not picking players like Ishan Kishan, Abhishek and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 50-over cricket, then somewhere down the line, we are not doing justice to our talent”.
Our Take
Yuvraj Singh has made a bold statement on the selection of T20 stars in the ODI format. Abhishek Sharma being a part of the ODI side seems a bit challenging right now, since the opening spot is occupied with players such as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Along with that, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has shown promise as an opener, is also ready to take up the place if Rohit Sharma retires after the 2027 World Cup.