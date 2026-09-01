Hardik Pandya's constant injuries have now given a huge headache to the Indian team. The selectors thought that they will be able to go with Nitish Kumar Reddy as a possible replacement. But that wasn't possible, as Nitish also suffered with injury issues. Now as Hardik Pandya continues to recover from his leg niggle, he will aim to be back in the team as soon as possible. It would be quite challenging for the player to fight with injuries, especially at a time when India is preparing for the World Cup.