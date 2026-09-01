Hardik Pandya’s Comeback Delayed Again Due to This Injury
Hardik Pandya's return to the Indian team could be delayed once again. Reports claim that he has suffered with a fresh niggle at the BCCI CoE. This comes right when the Indian team is preparing for the series against Afghanistan and the Asian Games.
Cricket fans were happy when they got to know that Hardik Pandya would be making his comeback to international cricket soon. But his comeback plans might just have been delayed again. And the reason behind it still remains the same, as he has suffered another injury.
It has been reported that Hardik Pandya has suffered with a fresh leg niggle at the BCCI CoE. This comes as a major blow for the Indian team, who expected Pandya to be back in the team for the series against Afghanistan and Asian Games. The injury issues being suffered by the star all-rounder are somewhat hurting the Indian team.
He last played for India in the T20 World Cup 2026, and since then he has not been fit to play international cricket. Pandya also represented Mumbai Indians in the IPL, where he suffered an injury towards the end of the tournament. While recovering from the same, he has been suffering with constant injuries.
Our Take
Hardik Pandya's constant injuries have now given a huge headache to the Indian team. The selectors thought that they will be able to go with Nitish Kumar Reddy as a possible replacement. But that wasn't possible, as Nitish also suffered with injury issues. Now as Hardik Pandya continues to recover from his leg niggle, he will aim to be back in the team as soon as possible. It would be quite challenging for the player to fight with injuries, especially at a time when India is preparing for the World Cup.