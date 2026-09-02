Will Ajit Agarkar Continue as India Chief Selector? BCCI to Decide Soon
Ajit Agarkar could retain his spot as India's chief selector till the 2027 World Cup. Reports suggest that some members in the BCCI are happy with the duo of Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar. At the same time, VVS Laxman could also take up a better role in the BCCI this time.
The BCCI is all set to have its Annual General Meeting on 18 September. This meeting will be discussing some important matters within the panel, as some members are about to have their tenure coming to an end. One of the main focuses will be on Ajit Agarkar.
It has been reported that one section of the BCCI wants the duo of Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar to stay till the 2027 World Cup. On the other hand, the other part of the BCCI wants to have VVS Laxman to take up the role of the chief selector, as the tenure of Ajit Agarkar is coming to an end.
The decision on whether Ajit Agarkar will be continuing with the team or not will be taken by the members during the Annual General Meeting on 18 September. Earlier some reports even suggested that VVS Laxman would be taking up the role of Director of Cricket.
Our Take
The upcoming meeting in the BCCI would be able to decide the future of the Indian team till the World Cup. While some are with Ajit Agarkar to continue, others even want VVS Laxman to take up his role. But things will be depending on two factors, whether Ajit Agarkar will be eager to continue his role with the BCCI, or will the majority want him to continue at this role or not.