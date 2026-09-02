The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn which is expected to offer a good batting surface with decent pace and consistent bounce. The new ball will be able to offer some swing to the pacers such as Boult, Klaassen, and Jordan, especially during the powerplay. Spinners will become more influential during the middle overs, as the pitch slows down slightly. Cool conditions with moderate cloud cover and a gentle breeze are expected, creating useful conditions for seam bowling early on.