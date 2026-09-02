Glenn Maxwell and David Miller Power Belfast Wolves to Another ETPL Win
Belfast Wolves maintained their composure to secure an eight run victory over Edinburgh Castle Rockers at Sportpark Duivesteijn. Glenn Maxwell played an explosive knock which helped the team to score 184/7.
Later, their disciplined bowling efforts helped to restrict Edinburgh from chasing down the target.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn which is expected to offer a good batting surface with decent pace and consistent bounce. The new ball will be able to offer some swing to the pacers such as Boult, Klaassen, and Jordan, especially during the powerplay. Spinners will become more influential during the middle overs, as the pitch slows down slightly. Cool conditions with moderate cloud cover and a gentle breeze are expected, creating useful conditions for seam bowling early on.
Toss
Edinburgh Castle Rockers win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to use the early swinging conditions which could help them to trouble the top order of Belfast Wolves.
Lineups
Belfast Wolves: Paul Stirling, Tim Tector, David Miller, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Chapman, Glenn Maxwell (C), Chris Jordan, Mark Adair, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Harry Manenti
Edinburgh Castle Rockers: JJ Smuts, Ross Adair, Andries Gous, Brandon McMullen, Laurie Evans, Mitchell Santner (C), Tom Curran, Gareth Delany, Trent Boult, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis
Match Report
Belfast Wolves made a strong start after being asked to bat first, as Paul Stirling was able to attack the pacers in the beginning. Stirling and Tim Tector scored 49 runs in the powerplay itself, before Trent Boult removed Tector for 23. Stirling followed him soon after scoring 38, which left Belfast at 67/2.
David Miller and Lorcan Tucker were able to handle the middle overs phase, as they rotated strike against Santner and Watt, before Miller decided to accelerate with some boundaries. Miller lost his wicket after scoring 44, which brought Glenn Maxwell in the game. The captain was able to shift the momentum quickly. He smashed 36 runs off 21 balls, as Chris Jordan also gave a late cameo, which helped Belfast to score 184/7 in 20 overs.
Edinburgh Castle Rockers started their chase confidently, as JJ Smuts and Ross Adair were able to score well. Mark Adair was able to break the stand by removing Smuts, as Maxwell went on to take the wicket of Ross Adair at 35. Andries Gous partnered with Brandon McMullen to keep the chase alive. Their partnership was able to bring Edinburgh above 120, before Chris Jordan removed McMullen for 41.
Gous kept on attacking, but he lost his wicket after scoring 58 runs off 35 balls in the 17th over. Edinburgh now needed 35 runs from the final three overs, as Jordan and Klaassen maintained their composure in the death overs. Tom Curran smashed some late boundaries, but Edinburgh only scored 176/8, falling eight runs short of the win.
Player of the Match
Glenn Maxwell won the Player of the Match award for scoring 36 runs with the bat, and even breaking the opening stand. His all-round performances played a crucial role for Belfast to win.