Michael Hussey might just have made it clear that he doesn't want to be involved full-time in the coaching role. Being the Test batting coach of England doesn't mean that he would be involved during the games. It also means that he will be working with the team all the way through the World Test Championship cycle. Since he has also declined the role of ECB, he might be willing to take up a role in Chennai Super Kings, as the team is also in search for a new Head Coach.