Why Michael Hussey Rejected England’s Test Batting Coach Role
England reportedly approached Michael Hussey to be the batting coach for the Test side. But he rejected the same, as he didn't want to take up a full-time role. Instead, he is now giving priority to Cricket Australia for a part-time consultancy role.
The dilemma surrounding Michael Hussey has increased to a great extent over the last few days. Some reports suggested that Chennai Super Kings have approached him to be their new Head Coach, as Stephen Fleming has stepped down. But there are a few new reports on this matter.
It has been reported that Michael Hussey even turned down an offer, which was put to him by the England cricket team. The ECB wanted to have Hussey as their Test batting coach. But reports suggest that he turned down this role, as he was not willing to take up full-time responsibility for a team in Test format.
However, Cricket Australia might just have known the requirements of Hussey. He was approached by Cricket Australia to be a part of the team for the consultancy role. And the only difference why Hussey is taking CA as a priority is the fact that he has been approached for a part-time role.
Our Take
Michael Hussey might just have made it clear that he doesn't want to be involved full-time in the coaching role. Being the Test batting coach of England doesn't mean that he would be involved during the games. It also means that he will be working with the team all the way through the World Test Championship cycle. Since he has also declined the role of ECB, he might be willing to take up a role in Chennai Super Kings, as the team is also in search for a new Head Coach.