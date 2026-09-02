Mike Hessons Shock Move to Pakistan Test Setup Sparks Huge Twitter Reaction
Mike Hesson has been appointed as the new Head Coach for Pakistan in Tests. As the team aims to win the third Test against England, they have made this quick decision. But Hesson is their sixth Test coach in the last 34 months, creating a chaos among the fans and teammates.
The Pakistan Cricket team is surely not having a good time in the Test format. When the team aims to win the game, they not only end up losing it, they end up losing it by a huge margin. This also happened in the series against England, where they have suffered terrible losses in the first two games.
Following this, the team had made some shocking changes, as various players were sent back home. But what was more shocking was the fact that they even released their Head Coach in the red ball format. Now the PCB had to look forward to a new Head Coach in this format, and the decision had to come in time for the third Test.
So, they have managed to do the same, making a new change to the Test coaching department. Mike Hesson has returned with the team in the test side, as Pakistan are now having their 6th Test Head Coach over the last 34 months.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Rented
PCB doesn’t hire coaches. They rent them pic.twitter.com/GDHkeYtp36— 𝔖𝔲𝔥𝔞𝔰 ℜ𝔐_🤍 (@SuhaS_14_RM) September 2, 2026
Pakistan Cricket Board didn't just hire coaches for their team. Instead, they have rented the coaches, due to which they leave or get released so often.
Law of Averages
The average is still below 6, one more change and they will be there at around 5.25, hope hesson be removed in next 3 months to achieve this feet..— Rahul Jogi (@rahuljogi5640) September 2, 2026
If there are six coaches in the last 34 months, it averages around 6 months for each coach. Hesson will have to leave in 3 months to help the team achieve 5.25 months feat.
Nice Question
A Twitter user might just have asked a serious question to the Pakistan team. What will actually happen by changing the coaches, when the team remains the same?