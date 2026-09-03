India Confirmed as Hosts of Inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy 2027
With Sri Lanka being stripped of the hosting rights for the 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy, it has been confirmed that India will host the tournament. Mumbai and Vadodara have been shortlisted to host the six team T20 tournament, as it is set to commence from 14 February.
The debate around the hosts of the inaugural edition of the Women's Champions Trophy have now come to an end. Sri Lanka was stripped of the hosting rights of the tournament, as their government was involved with the cricket board. And the ICC began its search for the new hosts.
Finally, with India being the top contenders, they have also been declared as the hosts of the tournament. This will be yet another major ICC Women's event which will be hosted by the country, showing its growing popularity among the members when it comes to the ICC events.
The first ever edition of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy is set to commence from 14 February, and it has been reported that Mumbai and Vadodara have been shortlisted as the cities to host the games. As India prepares to host the tournament, the India Women's team will aim to win the same.
Our Take
Things have changed to a great extent when it comes to the ICC events now. Earlier, England got the hosting rights for the first ever edition of Women's World Cup and Women's T20 World Cup. But now since the previous tournaments hosted in India have been a huge success, the ICC has once again granted the nation hosting rights for another tournament.