Mohammed Shami making a comeback to the Test side seems near to impossible at this stage. Indian team and even the selectors seem to have moved on from Shami, as they now eye the young talents. On the other hand, the name of Auqib Nabi not being there on the list remains a big question. He was also sent by the BCCI to play in the County Championship, which could help him to know more about the SENA conditions.