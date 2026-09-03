Why Was He Snubbed? Star Indian Pacer Misses New Zealand Test Shortlist
The Indian team has reportedly shortlisted a few pacers for the series against New Zealand. Players such as Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Bumrah have been included in the list. But the key performers such as Mohammed Shami and Auqib Nabi have been excluded once again.
The upcoming Test series between India and New Zealand would be a lot exciting. This series will decide whether India will be able to make it to the finals of the World Test Championship or not. With the team standing in the middle of the rankings, each game proves to be a virtual knockout.
Amidst all this, it has been reported that the Indian team has shortlisted a few pacers for the series against New Zealand. These players include the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. The other players who have been shortlisted in the same include Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and Gurnoor Brar.
While the pace line-up looks good, a few players have still been excluded. One of them is Mohammed Shami, who has been delivering his best at this age in the domestic circuit. Along with him, there is Auqib Nabi, who is reported to have been excluded from the shortlisted players in the form of pacers.
Our Take
Mohammed Shami making a comeback to the Test side seems near to impossible at this stage. Indian team and even the selectors seem to have moved on from Shami, as they now eye the young talents. On the other hand, the name of Auqib Nabi not being there on the list remains a big question. He was also sent by the BCCI to play in the County Championship, which could help him to know more about the SENA conditions.