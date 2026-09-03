Mohsin Naqvi Defends Pakistan’s Loss by Giving India’s Example
Mohsin Naqvi has talked about the losses suffered by Pakistan in the series against England. He gave examples of South Africa losing to Namibia, India losing to Ireland, defending the loss suffered by Pakistan. Currently, the Pakistani players are preparing for the final Test match against England.
The Test series between Pakistan and England has turned out to be one to forget for Pakistan. After losing the first two games by a huge margin, the team had to make various changes to their line-up, and ensure that they are able to do well in the final game.
With questions being raised on the team management, Mohsin Naqvi decided to answer them. He opened up on the team's performances by saying, “South Africa lost to Namibia and India lost to Ireland. Has cricket ended there as well? What happened in the Test match cannot be termed wrong, but I believe we will be making progress in the coming days, just as we did in ODIs and T20Is.”
In his statement, he talked about how India and South Africa have also suffered some major losses in the recent games. South Africa suffered a loss against Namibia in the T20I tri-series, while India lost a T20I series against Ireland.
Our Take
Mohsin Naqvi gave some good examples but that doesn't clarify the loss suffered by Pakistan. Even though India and South Africa suffered losses against Ireland and Namibia respectively, it happened due to the fact that they brought down an inexperienced squad. But in the case of Pakistan against England, the challenges have been many, just as the squad changes they made ahead of the third Test.