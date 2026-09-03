Tilak Varma is making his statement clear to the BCCI selectors. With his form in the longest format of the game growing, he has now been eager to make his Test debut. At the same time, India is also going through a transition period in the longest format of the game. Trying Tilak Varma at this point in the top order would be a challenge, as the team already has players such as Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan.