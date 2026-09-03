Tilak Varma Sends Big Message to Selectors Ahead of Test Cricket
Tilak Varma has led South Zone to the finals of the Duleep Trophy. After playing some incredible knocks in the semis, he has finally been able to show his form in the red ball format. With his, he has also made a statement for the selectors, as he remains keen to make his Test debut.
With each passing day, there is a player who is knocking at the doors of the Indian selectors to be a part of the team. And now, it is Tilak Varma, who is already a part of the team in the T20I side. After showing his form in the shortest format of the game, he is now eager for more.
In the Duleep Trophy, he is leading South Zone, as the team has now advanced to the finals. Against North Zone, he was able to play the captain's knock, as he even smashed a ton in this game. Since his team has now advanced to the finals of the tournament, Tilak has also opened up on his form in the longest format.
He said, "I have always loved to play red-ball cricket, and I have never dreamt of playing white-ball formats for India, but that's God's plan. I have debuted in T20s and ODIs for India, but my strength has always been red-ball cricket. I love playing Test Cricket, something that's always there in my blood".
Our Take
Tilak Varma is making his statement clear to the BCCI selectors. With his form in the longest format of the game growing, he has now been eager to make his Test debut. At the same time, India is also going through a transition period in the longest format of the game. Trying Tilak Varma at this point in the top order would be a challenge, as the team already has players such as Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan.