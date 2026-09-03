Twitter Reacts as MS Dhoni’s ‘Hookah’ Moment With Rishabh Pant Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni & Pant’s Party Video Goes Viral as Fans React to ‘Hookah’ Moment
MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant were together attending a party. And a viral video shows all the members having a photo clicked together, but a moment caught everyone's attention. Dhoni told Pant that he will be back in a few minutes as he is going to have Hookah.
The former Indian captain MS Dhoni has not been much involved in controversies on the field. But off the field, people do remember the Hookah whenever the name of Thala comes in their mind. And once again, the Hookah memes are being seen all over the internet.
Yesterday, Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni were together in a private party. This party had various other members, who were reportedly their friends and relatives. While all of them were clicking photos together, MS Dhoni said something to Rishabh Jain, as the moment went viral.
Dhoni said to Rishabh, “Ruk Hookah pee ke aata hu!” He indicated that he is going to have some Hookah, and will be back in a while. With this, the hookah memes are back again on the internet.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Didn't Know He is Sanskari
sanskar nahi bhula, pair chhu kar gaya hookah peene, ye presence of mind hi usko alag banaati hai— Mazakiya ShortLeg (@MShortleg) September 2, 2026
MS Dhoni is having manners to a great extent. Even when he had to leave for Hookah, he touched the feet of his elders.
Thoda Break Lo
Bhai chain smoker energy off the charts! 😭— Saheb (@CricketBuzzX1) September 3, 2026
Lekin seriously, yeh thoda zyada heavy ho raha hai. Thoda break le lo aur asthma/ lungs ko rest do!
A Twitter user suggested that MS Dhoni should take a break and even give some rest to his lungs. We have been seeing the Hookah memes for a while now.
Same Energy
एक जैसी ऊर्जा pic.twitter.com/NmGmRlMy2M— 💥VI~HIT🧊 (@SunilSk4064197) September 2, 2026
Girls group typically revolves of people around the same age. But in the video which has gone viral, people of different ages have been spotted altogether.