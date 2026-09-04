Under-19 World Cup Winner Among 60+ Flagged as CAB Cracks Down on Age Fraud
The CAB has led a major crackdown on the Indian players related to age discrepancies. Rohit Yadav, who is a part of the Under-19 team, was found having an age discrepancy of 27 months. He has now been handed a two year ban by the board, showcasing its strictness.
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has led a major crackdown on the players who have been doing age fraud. It has been reported that a total of 64 players have been barred in the process of document verification, as some sort of age discrepancies were found.
One of the key names in this list is Rohit Yadav, who has been handed a two year ban. He was found having an age discrepancy of 27 months, and was also a part of the India Under-19 team in the upcoming series against Australia Under-19. The units which are affiliated with the BCCI have been informed about this ban, which starts immediately.
Along with that, there is another notable name which has been found in this list. And it is Ravi Kumar, who has been a part of the Bengal team over the last few years. It has been confirmed that Ravi Kumar was found having an age discrepancy of 40 months.
Our Take
The actions taken by the CAB on its players shows that no type of fraud will be accepted in the game. Various players who are using the Under-19 platform to showcase their skills are there to ensure that they prove their best. But at the same time when such age frauds are involved, it creates some sort of unfair competition. Since the players have been given a ban, it also sends a statement to the other players to not get involved in such things.