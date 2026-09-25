Moeen Ali Spills the Secrets Behind CSK’s Batting Sessions Under Dhoni.

Moeen Ali Opens Up on CSK’s Batting Culture Under MS Dhoni
Moeen Ali talked about his time with the Chennai Super Kings in a recent interview. Since he was more involved with the bat, he found the batting session chats more interesting for the team. He also told how MS Dhoni used to avoid such sessions and what was the reason behind the same.
Moeen Ali has been a former CSK star, as he has played a few seasons for the team. Only the true CSK fans would remember how he saved many games for the team with the help of his impressive all-round skills.
While it has been time since Moeen Ali and Chennai Super Kings have been together, Ali still remembers the time he spent with the franchise. And in a recent interview, he recalled what happened in the batting sessions of the team, when he used to spend time with the stars.
He said, “CSK had a great blend of more experienced players and less youngsters. There weren't so many meetings. MS Dhoni used to say batting meetings should be done in practice. He used to say that when the whole team was practicing in the nets, that's when the batters should be talking to each other. That makes sense because when you get the batters back in the room, no one is listening or focused.”
Our Take
Moeen Ali praised the decisions which were taken under the leadership of MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. At that time, the team generally had more experienced players and less youngsters. But looking at the team now, even Moeen Ali would feel that something entirely opposite has happened.