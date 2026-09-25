Zaheer Khan Opens Up on New CSK Role After Stephen Fleming Exit.

Zaheer Khan Reveals His Emotions After Taking Charge as CSK Coach
Chennai Super Kings have their new Head Coach ready, in the form of Zaheer Khan. While names such as Michael Hussey and Eoin Morgan were expected, the team decided to go with an Indian. After his appointment, Zaheer Khan has opened up for the first time on this role.
Chennai Super Kings have started their mission to win the IPL 2027 season. After encountering a rough patch in the tournament, the team knew that it is their time to go through a revamp. This happened immediately after IPL 2026, as Stephen Fleming decided to step down as the Head Coach.
And for the first time in the 19 seasons of the IPL, CSK went to search for a new Head Coach. Reports suggested that it would be an overseas coach, but the team decided to go opposite from the same. Eventually, they named Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach for the upcoming season.
With his appointment, the fans remained excited, as they now wait to see how he performs with the team. After taking up the role, Zaheer Khan said, "It is the franchise which has the legacy, rich history of cricket and there's big shoes to fill in. I'm looking ahead to this special chapter in my cricketing career.”
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Zaheer Khan is also happy after taking up the role of a Head Coach for Chennai Super Kings. He has already worked with various IPL teams, but the legacy of Chennai Super Kings always remains unmatched. It was also said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni suggested the CSK management to make Zaheer Khan their new coach. And now, cricket fans will be able to see the two guns of the 2011 World Cup final, being together for the upcoming IPL season.