Zaheer Khan Opens Up on New CSK Role After Stephen Fleming Exit.

Zaheer Khan is also happy after taking up the role of a Head Coach for Chennai Super Kings. He has already worked with various IPL teams, but the legacy of Chennai Super Kings always remains unmatched. It was also said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni suggested the CSK management to make Zaheer Khan their new coach. And now, cricket fans will be able to see the two guns of the 2011 World Cup final, being together for the upcoming IPL season.