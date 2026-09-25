Twitter Reacts as Mike Hesson Calls India the Benchmark in White-Ball Cricket
Pakistan Head Coach, Mike Hesson, talked about the dominance of the Indian team. With the upcoming months being packed with white ball schedule, he is already having his aim set. Hesson aims for Pakistan to match the white ball dominance as the Indian team.
Ahead of the Asian Games, the rivalry between India and Pakistan has been eased to some extent by the Pakistan Head Coach, Mike Hesson. As he aims to bring down the best of his team in the white ball format, he knows what are the benchmarks in the same.
In a recent interview, Mike Hesson talked about the benchmark which he is aiming to achieve with the Pakistan cricket team. He said, “India are the benchmark in terms of white ball cricket currently and our challenge is to catch up to that.”
India has turned out to be one of the most dominant teams in the white ball format lately. They have already won three out of the last four white ball ICC events, and are constantly dominating in the Asia Cup too.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the statement made by Mike Hesson:
Bro What?
@mufaddal_vohra Bhai aisi foto lagai aur headline mai bas itna likha ki "Pakistan Head Coach Mike Hesson" to mujhe laga ki yeh bhi chal base.— Weakly Drawn Web Comics (@WeakDrawnComics) September 24, 2026
Upon reading the headline of the statement made by Mike Hesson, a Twitter user thought of the worst thing. He literally thought that the Head Coach had died.
Future Revealed
@mufaddal_vohra Hesson will eventually give up and return to NZ because dehati and dumb team like Pakistan wouldn't be able to comprehend his planning, vision or tactics. It's better if he joins some good coaching setup— nitish.pareek (@NPareek92469) September 24, 2026
A Twitter user might just have revealed the exact future of Mike Hesson. He claimed that Hesson will be returning to New Zealand soon, as the team is dumb.
Aim for Excellence
@mufaddal_vohra This team will always remain poor. Their only target is to defeat India which they cant, instead of aiming for excellence.— IamArjav (@IamArjav) September 25, 2026
The Pakistan cricket team is not aiming for excellence, they are aiming to be stronger than India. That's the reason why they have not been able to do much well.