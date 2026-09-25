Twitter Reacts as Mike Hesson Calls India the Benchmark in White-Ball Cricket

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Pakistan Head Coach, Mike Hesson, talked about the dominance of the Indian team. With the upcoming months being packed with white ball schedule, he is already having his aim set. Hesson aims for Pakistan to match the white ball dominance as the Indian team.

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Ahead of the Asian Games, the rivalry between India and Pakistan has been eased to some extent by the Pakistan Head Coach, Mike Hesson. As he aims to bring down the best of his team in the white ball format, he knows what are the benchmarks in the same. 

In a recent interview, Mike Hesson talked about the benchmark which he is aiming to achieve with the Pakistan cricket team. He said, “India are the benchmark in terms of white ball cricket currently and our challenge is to catch up to that.”

India has turned out to be one of the most dominant teams in the white ball format lately. They have already won three out of the last four white ball ICC events, and are constantly dominating in the Asia Cup too. 

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the statement made by Mike Hesson:

Bro What?

Upon reading the headline of the statement made by Mike Hesson, a Twitter user thought of the worst thing. He literally thought that the Head Coach had died. 

Future Revealed

A Twitter user might just have revealed the exact future of Mike Hesson. He claimed that Hesson will be returning to New Zealand soon, as the team is dumb. 

Aim for Excellence 

The Pakistan cricket team is not aiming for excellence, they are aiming to be stronger than India. That's the reason why they have not been able to do much well.

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