Twitter Reacts as Nepal Pull Off Huge Upset Against Afghanistan
The first upset of the Asian Games 2026 is here, as Afghanistan lost the match against Nepal. While everyone thought that the Afghans would be able to secure an easy win, it didn't come out good for them. Nepal has strengthened its chances to finish at the top of the table.
The Asian Games cricket has just started for the men's edition, and already we have seen one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. Afghanistan and Nepal went against each other, and this clash was crucial to decide which team will be able to finish at the top of the table.
When everyone expected that it would be an easy victory for Afghanistan, Nepal decided to bring things out of syllabus. In such challenging conditions, Afghanistan only managed to post a total of 102/7, which was possible due to the commendable bowling performances by Nepal.
Following this, the team even had their control in the chase, despite losing wickets at a quick pace. Eventually, Nepal finished the chase scoring 103/5 in 17.2 overs, which allowed them to cause an upset.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
We Wonder
@mufaddal_vohra I wonder what’s Karim Janat doing there😟— Peace for Afghanistan 🇦🇫 (@HashmatAlmass) September 25, 2026
Karim Janat is also a part of the Afghanistan line-up, but he didn't do much well for the team. Now fans are wondering what he was actually doing over there.
Taste of Own Medicine
@mufaddal_vohra Afghanistan have finally got the taste of their own medicine on how it feels to get defeated by low-ranked teams. Even England was on the brink of losing that game in World Cup. Well Played, Nepal. Redemption for Nepal! https://t.co/qZk06tKW59— India 2047 (@India2047in) September 25, 2026
Afghanistan was known for defeating the top ranked teams over the last few years. But now it seems that they have received a taste of their own medicine.
Taken Seriously
@mufaddal_vohra Only Indian cricket team take this tournament seriously 😳😳 others team are sending B & C team 😧😧— Deepak Jha (@deepakdarshil) September 25, 2026
India has taken the Asian Games tournament way too seriously in cricket. Rest all the teams are sending their B or C teams to the same.