RCB Star Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery, Begins Road to Recovery
Venkatesh Iyer has gone through a successful shoulder surgery lately. The surgery took place in London, as he posted photos after the same, telling the fans that it has been successful. The RCB star will now take months to return to the game, once he's fully fit.
A positive news for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans has arrived a lot before the IPL 2027 auction. And this is related to their star batsman and a steal deal win, Venkatesh Iyer. The left hander has not been a part of the game since the IPL, as he was battling with injuries.
Little did fans know that Venky was suffering with a shoulder injury which kept him out of the game for a while. As he required a surgery for the same, it has now been completed at The Wellington Hospital in London. He also posted photos after the surgery had been completed, as fans wished him for a speedy recovery.
Now he will be returning to India in the next couple of days, and spend his time at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Once his recovery from the same gets completed, fans will be able to see him back in the field, just like he never left.
Our Take
Venkatesh Iyer having a successful surgery on his right shoulder is a big positive for the fans. After last featuring in the MP T20 League, the injury which he was facing went into a severe condition. And now it will be taking months for him to complete his recovery. Venkatesh Iyer and RCB management will be hoping to get a clear timeline on his return as soon as possible, as his availability remains crucial for them.