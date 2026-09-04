As the BCCI has decided to pay some special attention towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, this also shows how much the board actually cares about the talents. Several players have emerged to play for the Indian team and become the ones who are still there in the record books. But players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have the same potential as Sachin Tendulkar, as they would be able to do well when focused long-term.