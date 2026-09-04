Why is BCCI Being So Careful With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Big Reason Revealed
BCCI is currently taking a lot of caution when it comes to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While he has played just five international games, his talent is being given special attention by the team. The board looks at him as the next Sachin Tendulkar, as he aims to be a generational talent.
In the review meeting which took place yesterday, discussions were also made on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young talent, who is just 15 years old, has managed to give some brilliant performances in the five international games he has played.
While various other things were discussed, the rapid emergence of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the main things. Taking a look at the young talent, the BCCI is making long-term plans for him, to ensure that his career remains in path across all formats of the game.
Things were also discussed regarding when he would be making his debut across the other formats. The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the board is in no mood of rushing things for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. It has also been reported that the board is looking at him as a generational talent, like Sachin Tendulkar.
Our Take
As the BCCI has decided to pay some special attention towards Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, this also shows how much the board actually cares about the talents. Several players have emerged to play for the Indian team and become the ones who are still there in the record books. But players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have the same potential as Sachin Tendulkar, as they would be able to do well when focused long-term.