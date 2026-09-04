Jasprit Bumrah Set for T20I Return? Fitness Clearance Holds the Key
Jasprit Bumrah is a part of the Indian team for the series against Afghanistan. But his availability is subject to fitness, as a key fitness test will be conducted on him soon. While he takes the fitness test, Prince Yadav is being seen as a backup option by the team.
Jasprit Bumrah's return is awaited by the Indian fans, as he has been named in the T20I series against Afghanistan. However, his availability will be subject to fitness, as reports claim that he will be going through a fitness test soon.
Bumrah being a part of the T20I series against Afghanistan could help him to get his form back as soon as possible. Along with that, reports also suggested that the BCCI wants him to participate in the first class games, which could help him to prepare for the series against New Zealand.
At the same time, the team has also looked for a back-up option, in case Jasprit Bumrah is unfit to play the series against Afghanistan. Prince Yadav, who has done well for India in T20Is lately, is being seen by the team as a back-up option, to play in place of Bumrah.
Our Take
Jasprit Bumrah's fitness has been a major concern for the Indian team over the last few months. He has been suffering with consistent injury problems which are causing challenges for the team. Over the next few months, India will be going through various tournaments such as the WTC final, World Cup in South Africa, and even the Asia Cup. At this time when a key bowler like Bumrah is facing issues, the team is having a challenging time.