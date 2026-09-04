Smriti Mandhana Creates History, Joins Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in Elite Club
Smriti Mandhana has created history in Indian cricket with her ton against Hong Kong Women. She has joined Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the list of players with multiple centuries across formats. This also makes her the only women's player for India to have achieved this feat.
If you are able to score multiple centuries in Tests, you're good when it comes to patience. If you have multiple ODI tons, you're able to play according to the game situation. If you're having multiple T20I tons, you're able to play aggressively well. But if you have multiple tons in all formats, you're a genius in the game.
Yesterday against Hong Kong Women, Smriti Mandhana was able to achieve this feat. She is now having multiple centuries for the India Women's team across all formats of the game. Moreover, she has now managed to score the most tons and runs in Women's cricket.
But along with that, she has also managed to get her name in an elite list. Earlier only two Indian batsmen were able to score multiple tons in all formats, and now this list also has the name of Smriti Mandhana. She has now joined Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in this iconic list.
Our Take
Being in the same list as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul brings much more to the records of Smriti Mandhana. She is now the only Women's cricketer for the Indian team to have achieved this historic feat. As she continues to play for the Indian team, she is expected to break many more records and eventually go on to be the best batter international women's cricket has ever seen.