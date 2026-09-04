Hardik Pandya’s BSF Moment Wins Hearts as Twitter Erupts
Hardik Pandya recently visited the Border Security Force camp. After visiting there, he spent some time with the BSF Jawans and even clicked pictures with them. Taking a look at the photos, fans have gone bizarre, as they can't wait to see Hardik back in the game.
Hardik Pandya is back in the headlines but this time it is not news related to his comeback or fitness. Recently, he visited the camp of the Border Security Force, and spent some time there. He also clicked photos with the BSF Jawans, which have gone viral all over the internet.
Hardik can be seen in his new look, as he is surrounded by the group of soldiers. Cricket fans are waiting for him to make a comeback in the game, as he has missed out on international cricket since the Indian Premier League.
Here's how fans on Twitter have reacted on spotting Hardik Pandya with the BSF Jawans:
Reminded of Dhoni
This picture reminded me of him. pic.twitter.com/IOGCn7ChMF— Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) September 4, 2026
Before Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni was known as the player who is the most involved with the Indian army. And now, fans have gotten a nostalgic moment, watching Hardik with them.
Bhaichara on Top
Dono Bhai lag rahe pic.twitter.com/emtjQye0Jy— rishu (@rishushukla1991) September 4, 2026
In the photo which has been clicked, a BSF Jawan has been spotted with the same hairstyle as that of Hardik Pandya. A Twitter user reacted to the same by saying that both of them are looking like brothers.
CSK Entry
Dhoni's love = Armed forces 🪖— Rohit Bhalla (@TECxBEN) September 4, 2026
Now Hardik's presence confirms his entry in CSK 💛🤣
MS Dhoni also used to love the Indian armed forces to a great extent. Since Hardik is also showing his love for them, does this confirm that he is moving to Chennai Super Kings?