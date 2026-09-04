After the meeting which took place yesterday, it has been confirmed that there will be no Director of Cricket, and probably no change in the Chief Selector of the Indian team also. With Devajit Saikia confirming all of this, it has been quite disappointing for the fans who got reports of various changes which could have been made. However, the BCCI must be thinking of things which went wrong in the India tour of UK, and what possible changes could be done in the same.