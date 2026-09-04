BCCI Review Meeting Sparks Speculation Over Major Changes
A key meeting conducted by the BCCI yesterday saw various things being discussed. Reports claimed that the board might appoint a Director of Cricket in the coming months. But it has been confirmed that nothing regarding the same has been discussed and it won't be happening.
Yesterday, a key meeting was conducted by the BCCI and various issues were discussed. This meeting didn't just have the members of the board, it also had the Indian Head Coach and captains Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer.
Among the things which were discussed, fans expected that changes would be made in the members of the board. Earlier reports claimed that VVS Laxman would be taking up the role of Director of Cricket. After the meeting came to an end, Devajit Saikia confirmed that there will be no Director of Cricket.
Along with that, the tenure of Ajit Agarkar is also coming to an end in September. But discussions in the same didn't take place, which suggests that the BCCI doesn't intend to make any changes in the board right now. Moreover, it was also confirmed that Agarkar didn't participate in the meeting, since he was occupied with personal reasons.
Our Take
After the meeting which took place yesterday, it has been confirmed that there will be no Director of Cricket, and probably no change in the Chief Selector of the Indian team also. With Devajit Saikia confirming all of this, it has been quite disappointing for the fans who got reports of various changes which could have been made. However, the BCCI must be thinking of things which went wrong in the India tour of UK, and what possible changes could be done in the same.