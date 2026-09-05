Indias Most Iconic Cricket Team to Get Its Own "The Test"-Style Series
Mumbai Cricket Association has asked the BCCI whether they can make a documentary on the Ranji Trophy. There are plans to make it similar to The Test on Prime Video, which is a documentary of the Australian cricket team.
If the permission is given, Indian fans could get their own edition of The Test.
If we talk about a famous web series related to cricket, everyone would say ‘The Test’ available on Amazon Prime Video. It is a documentary of the Australian cricket team, where they covered all the incidents which have happened since the famous sandpaper scandal.
Since then, the web series just continued and eventually became the most popular across the world when it comes to cricket. However, the Indian fans will be able to get their own edition of The Test in the coming months. But this won't be related to the Indian cricket team.
It has been reported that the MCA has asked for permission from the BCCI to create its own documentary like The Test. This will be a documentary for Mumbai's team in the Ranji Trophy, which is about to commence in the coming weeks.
Our Take
If the BCCI gives permission to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the same, it would turn out to be one of the best documentaries for the Indian cricket fans. Mumbai has been one of the oldest teams in the domestic circuit, and they have dominated the game like no other. With the team having its own legacy in the Ranji Trophy, its own documentary will impress the fans to a great extent.