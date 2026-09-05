BCCI vs IOA? Major Update on India Cricketers Asian Games Stay
The issues surrounding accommodation in the Asian Games have taken over the BCCI. While the men's team are being offered to stay in three star rooms, women's teams are offered to stay in four star rooms.
The IOA has made it clear that the BCCI will have to make its own arrangements if it decides not to stay in the rooms provided by organisers.
The controversy surrounding the accommodations in the Asian Games have taken over the internet once again. And this time, the Indian Olympic Association, has talked about the issue with the BCCI. It has been reported that the men's team will be staying in 3 star rooms, while the women's team will be staying in 4 star rooms.
But it was also being reported that the BCCI has expressed dissatisfaction with the level of accommodations they are receiving. Now the IOA has informed that the BCCI will have to make its own arrangements, if they decide not to keep the players in the rooms provided by the organisers.
The CEO of IOA said, “BCCI CEO Hemang Amin got in touch with us (IOA), and we had a fruitful discussion. They are contemplating sending an advance team to Japan to assess the facilities. The IOA is completely fine with that. Based on their assessment, they can decide whether they want to use the organizers’ facilities or make their own arrangements. It is for the BCCI and the organizers to work out the best solution. All sports, athletes, coaches and the entire delegation are treated equally by IOA.”
Our Take
The BCCI is also likely to send an advance team which will assess the level of facilities their players would receive during the Asian Games. If they pass the tests of the advance team, the Indian team will go on to play with the main squad in the tournament. Otherwise, there are reports that the board is looking to send the B team to the tournament.