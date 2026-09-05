The CEO of IOA said, “BCCI CEO Hemang Amin got in touch with us (IOA), and we had a fruitful discussion. They are contemplating sending an advance team to Japan to assess the facilities. The IOA is completely fine with that. Based on their assessment, they can decide whether they want to use the organizers’ facilities or make their own arrangements. It is for the BCCI and the organizers to work out the best solution. All sports, athletes, coaches and the entire delegation are treated equally by IOA.”