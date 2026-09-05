Even at the age of 36, when most of the players would mark an end to their careers, Shami has decided to still prepare for his comeback to the Indian cricket team. Ishan Kishan, who was also a part of the World Cup team in 2023, saw the hunger in Mohammed Shami, who still wants to be a part of the Indian side for the World Cup. His performances in the ICC events have been on a whole different level, as the fans await his comeback to the Indian side.