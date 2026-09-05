Ishan Kishan Reveals What Makes Mohammed Shami Truly Special
Ishan Kishan is leading his team in the finals of the Duleep Trophy. As he prepares for the ultimate clash, he also talked about the greatness of Mohammed Shami. He explained how the hunger is still present in Shami, when it comes to making a comeback.
Continuing his tremendous record as a captain in First Class cricket, Ishan Kishan has talked about the greatness of Mohammed Shami. Kishan has already led East Zone to the finals of the tournament, as he now aims to lift the title and increase his chances to make a Test return.
But at the same time, Kishan also talked about the hunger of a comeback for another player. And it is none other than Mohammed Shami. Despite being aged 36, he is still giving his best in the domestic circuit, eager to make his return to the Indian team. Since the 2025 Champions Trophy, he has played a single game for India.
Talking about his greatness, Ishan Kishan said, “It has been 3 years since that World Cup. I see that hunger in him, motivation in him. He wants to make a comeback into the Indian team. When I am leading, he gives me options like what can you do.”
Our Take
Even at the age of 36, when most of the players would mark an end to their careers, Shami has decided to still prepare for his comeback to the Indian cricket team. Ishan Kishan, who was also a part of the World Cup team in 2023, saw the hunger in Mohammed Shami, who still wants to be a part of the Indian side for the World Cup. His performances in the ICC events have been on a whole different level, as the fans await his comeback to the Indian side.