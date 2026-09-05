Rohit Sharmas New TV Show Video Takes the Internet by Storm
Rohit Sharma is now having his own show on Sony Network, where he is the host. As he nears an end to his international career, the Hitman has now entered the television industry with a bang. The video of his show has gone viral, as it is expected to commence soon.
We all know Rohit Sharma as a player who loves smashing the bowlers out of the ground. But no one ever knew that the Hitman would be having a side where he is giving his best with the mic. The Indian opener is about to make his debut in the television and entertainment industry.
And this will be happening with the help of the Family House, a show on the Sony Network which will be hosted by Rohit Sharma. Fans will be able to watch it on the Sony channels and even the Sony LIV app.
Showing a glimpse of the show, Sony has released a video on its social media platforms. Rohit Sharma can be seen putting down his famous dialogues in front of the audience, impressing them with his mic skills.
Here's how fans on Twitter have reacted, after taking a look at this video:
Maintain the Image
Rohit Sharma should atleast maintain his legendary image this is so cringe pic.twitter.com/sZj3xAOnlM— Manoj (@Nixachar) September 5, 2026
Twitter users are suggesting that Rohit Sharma should have maintained his image. Being in a TV show sounds way weird and unsuitable for the Hitman.
New Dialogue
Garden se seedha Sony TV tak 😂— Sonu Jaat (@TheSonuJaat) September 5, 2026
Rohit Sharma is famous for his garden dialogue during the England tour of India in 2024. In the show, he started off by saying that he had arrived from the Garden to Sony TV.
Future Set
Hamare generation ke do sabse cricketer ka future set hai...ek dukandar aur ek Tv host. Vaise teesra bhi kheti badi me lag gya hai.— Sahu (@Sahu_dmt) September 5, 2026
Rohit Sharma is now a part of a reality show, while Virat Kohli is now selling shoes of his own company. The other player who retired in 2020 is now a farmer.