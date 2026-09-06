Mohammed Shami Gets Major Backing From Former India Bowling Coach
Mohammed Shami has received a major backing from the former Indian bowling coach, Bharat Arun. As India prepares for the 2027 World Cup, the team is standing without Mohammed Shami. He last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025, but has not been a part of the team since.
For a long time, the Indian team is standing without Mohammed Shami. While moving on to the new generation of pacers, Shami has been snubbed from the Indian team, despite giving his best in the domestic circuit.
Shami has not been a part of the Indian team since the 2025 Champions Trophy. Even after being a part of the winning team, he has been snubbed and excluded from the side ever since. Recently, he has been backed by Bharat Arun, who served as the bowling coach of the Indian team before Morne Morkel took over.
Bharat Arun said, “They shouldn't have closed the door on Shami, there is still plenty of cricket left in him. When someone is performing, age shouldn't be a factor. You see his durability. It is an outstanding number for the kind of talent he possesses. It is actually befitting for Shami. 100 first class matches with what he loves most, the red ball.”
Our Take
Mohammed Shami is still giving his best in the domestic format, which could help him to make his comeback to the Indian team. But no matter how many efforts he makes, it all seems to have gone unseen by the selectors.