Hardik Pandya’s Comeback Delayed Again as Fresh Injury Sparks Twitter Reactions
Hardik Pandya was about to make his return from injury for the Indian team. But before the ODI series against Australia A, he has suffered with a right shin injury. He also remains doubtful for the upcoming series against New Zealand.
The wait for Hardik Pandya to make his comeback in international cricket has been extended once again. Fans thought that he would be able to show his skills back in the game following the Indian Premier League. But every time they think he is about to return, he gets injured again.
This time he has suffered with a right shin injury, which is now expected to keep him out of action for even more time. He won't be a part of the Indian team in the series against Australia A, and also remains doubtful for the series against New Zealand.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Is it Hardik?
My TL bro 💀☠️ pic.twitter.com/WnZaOhtJlB— CHOTA BHEEM (@chootabheem07) September 25, 2026
One famous reporter said that a senior player is faking his injury. And at the same time, reports showed that Hardik Pandya has suffered with a right shin injury.
Big Prediction
Most probably, he will get fit during the upcoming IPL season.— Vithal Wadje (@vithalwadjec97) September 25, 2026
A Twitter user knows when Hardik Pandya will be making his return to the game. He would be fit to play in the upcoming IPL season.
Made from Wax
Yeh wax ka bana hai kya— QUICK ARM CRICKET (@quick_arm_throw) September 25, 2026
Hardik Pandya gets injured even with the slightest things which happen to him. Due to this reason, fans on twitter have started asking whether he is made of wax.
We Need Hardik
@hardikpandya7 bhaiya jitna series miss karna hai, karlo. Baas 2027 ODI WC miss maat karna, baki we all believe in you, cause we need you in WC27.— Samanta (@samanta_018) September 25, 2026
One of them even said that Hardik can miss any of the series that he wants. But he should not miss the World Cup 2027 for the Indian team, as he won't be just needed, since the team wants him.