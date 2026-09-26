And Rohit Sharma opened up on the same, as he said, “From 2015 to 2024, both of us kept chasing that World Cup. We came very close several times, but we couldn’t win it. We came close in 2015, came close again in 2019, and then there’s 2023, I don’t even want to remember it. I want to forget November 19. But then came those six months after that, and I knew that the 2024 T20 World Cup would be my last. Virat Kohli and I had also discussed that after this, we would retire from T20Is. That’s why the emotions were so overwhelming, because we had worked so hard and chased that World Cup for so many years. Finally, when we won it, at that moment, we didn’t even know what to do. We were just reacting to whatever was happening.”