Rohit Sharma Reveals What His Hug With Virat Kohli Really Meant
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had various moments where both of them were happy together. But after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, both of them were seen emotional as they shared a hug together. On his show, Rohit Sharma opened up on the viral hug he shared with Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two legends of the Indian team, have shared various moments together in the game. Some of them have been about their aggressive celebrations, while the others have also been about them bashing the bowlers all around the ground.
During the T20 World Cup 2024, a moment arrived for both of them which has not been forgotten by the fans. After winning the finals when Kohli was walking to the pavilion, he stared at Rohit, after which both players shared a hug.
And Rohit Sharma opened up on the same, as he said, “From 2015 to 2024, both of us kept chasing that World Cup. We came very close several times, but we couldn’t win it. We came close in 2015, came close again in 2019, and then there’s 2023, I don’t even want to remember it. I want to forget November 19. But then came those six months after that, and I knew that the 2024 T20 World Cup would be my last. Virat Kohli and I had also discussed that after this, we would retire from T20Is. That’s why the emotions were so overwhelming, because we had worked so hard and chased that World Cup for so many years. Finally, when we won it, at that moment, we didn’t even know what to do. We were just reacting to whatever was happening.”
Our Take
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the legends of the game. Both of them have managed to do wonders for the Indian team. But the hug which they shared during the T20 World Cup 2024 was a lot more memorable, and it was a moment for which they waited for a long time.