Rohit Sharma Sends Strong Message Ahead Of 2027 World Cup, Says His “Business” Isn’t Finished Yet
Rohit Sharma has made it clear that he remains focused on the future, expressing his desire to play in the 2027 World Cup and embrace the unique challenge of another ICC tournament.
Oh, that's definitely not the end of Rohit Sharma's cricketing career; he's thinking about playing the 2027 ODI World Cup, and he has said the same. While he is still playing, the thought of his “business” being over will never ever come into his mind, he added while talking about his future.
The veteran hitter said there was always something to look forward to as long as a player is active, as long as it's the 2027 World Cup for him. Rohit also gave emphasis on the special nature of the ICC tournaments as they come with their own set of challenges.
His remarks reiterate his thirst for the ultimate and willingness to walk the path ahead of him and not get down in the past. As the batter crosses the start line in another ODI World Cup, Rohit seems inclined to go with the flow here and seize the opportunities that he has remaining and prepare himself for another major international tournament.
Our Take
What Rohit Sharma's comments tell us is that he is thinking ahead when it comes to his international career. Instead of speculating on his retirement in the future or his record, he's more focused on the 2027 World Cup and the challenge of an ICC event. His remarks also reveal he still has motivation in representing India at big tournaments, but stays optimistic and holds on to hope for the days to come.