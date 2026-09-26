Big Update on Shubman Gill’s Availability for First West Indies ODI
Shubman Gill had a blow to his elbow yesterday in the practice sessions. While batting against Mohammed Siraj, a delivery struck him in the elbow. But it has been reported that he is now fit and ready to play the upcoming match.
The Indian team was about to have a major injury blow right before the first ODI against West Indies. Before the match when the team started its practice sessions in Thiruvananthapuram, the skipper, Shubman Gill, had a hard time in the nets.
While he was practicing, a delivery being bowled by Mohammed Siraj struck him hard on his elbow. He had to immediately stop batting at the moment and was also assessed by the physios. Eventually, Gill didn't take over the field on that day, making it a challenge for him to make his return.
It has been reported that his injury ahead of the first ODI is not severe. The skipper will be going through a fitness test ahead of this match, which will decide whether he will be available to play for the team in the upcoming match.
Our Take
With Shubman Gill being almost available for the ODI series against West Indies, he has not been able to do much in the practice sessions. After suffering with his injury on the elbow, fans thought he may not be able to play for the team and miss out the first few games. But it has not been confirmed by the BCCI whether he will be playing for the team in this game or not. With no major update on his injury, it is expected that the captain is fit and fine for this game and is ready to feature.