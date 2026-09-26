With Shubman Gill being almost available for the ODI series against West Indies, he has not been able to do much in the practice sessions. After suffering with his injury on the elbow, fans thought he may not be able to play for the team and miss out the first few games. But it has not been confirmed by the BCCI whether he will be playing for the team in this game or not. With no major update on his injury, it is expected that the captain is fit and fine for this game and is ready to feature.