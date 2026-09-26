Twitter Goes Emotional as Virat Kohli Eyes 2027 World Cup
Virat Kohli has confirmed that the 2027 World Cup will be his last. He has already retired from Tests and T20Is, as he now aims to end his career by winning the World Cup again. Kohli prepares for the ODI series against West Indies, which will commence tomorrow.
The ODI series between India and West Indies are about to commence soon. And this could also be the last time when Virat Kohli plays a bilateral ODI series against the Caribbean team.
Just before the series, the Indian veteran talked in the media about the same. After a long time fans were able to hear from the King himself about the game. He talked about a number of things in an interview, where he even took a moment to talk about the upcoming World Cup.
Kohli confirmed that he will be retiring from the game, as he said, “2027 World Cup is going to be the last World Cup I’m going to play for India. That’s my motivation, the goal is absolutely to win the cup, whatever it takes, I’m ready.”
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Hope We Succeed
I hope we succeed 🥹. Want him to win for himself for Rohit and for India— LOGAN (@BIG_LIAR56) September 26, 2026
Fans on twitter have started sending prayers for the Indian team. Everyone wants both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to win the tournament.
Why Fear?
September 26, 2026
The 2027 World Cup will be the last for the King in this game. But why are we even fearing for the tournament, when the chase master has already confirmed that he will be there.
One Dream
100 centuries complete chesukoo unclee @imVkohli please 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ovLdSvKvEa— biscottivk (@biscottivk) September 26, 2026
Everyone is talking about Virat Kohli winning the World Cup 2027 edition. One of them is even wanting Kohli to complete the 100 centuries mark before being retired.