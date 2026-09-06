Bilateral Cricket Under Threat? More Multilateral Series Could Be Coming
ICC is reportedly considering more multilateral series in the future. This is due to the fact that the hype for bilateral series is dying, as the board aims to revive the same. To make the games more viable financially, the ICC may take this step as soon as possible.
International cricket will be going through a massive change in the coming months, as the schedule will be having more multilateral series. These series will now be seen as a broader part of the upcoming calendar in global cricket.
The ICC is now putting more emphasis on multilateral series and continental championships, which could help to reshape the international calendar. This change is expected to be brought down soon and revive the cricket series amid the growing competition from franchise cricket. The changes which have been proposed could bring down the dependence on the bilateral series.
Instead, the teams will be more involved in multinational series, creating more competition in the game. This review by the ICC also comes at a time when workload management has been an issue with various cricket boards. Recently, the BCCI also talked about managing its Future Tours Program, bringing more rest and opportunities for the players.
Our Take
If the ICC is able to bring down the multilateral series, it will be a massive opportunity for all the teams. Fans will be a lot excited, as it has been a long time since the Indian team actually participated in the multilateral series. And with the interest in bilateral series dying, the bringing back the multilateral series could bring the fans and the interest in international cricket back.