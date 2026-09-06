Twitter Goes Wild as Ishan Kishan Lights Up Duleep Trophy Final With Stunning Century

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor 10

Ishan Kishan has dominated in the Duleep Trophy once again. He was able to smash a century for his team in the final clash, scoring an unbeaten ton in the first innings. This was also Kishan’s 10th century in first class, as he aims to make an international comeback soon.