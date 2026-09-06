Twitter Goes Wild as Ishan Kishan Lights Up Duleep Trophy Final With Stunning Century
Ishan Kishan has dominated in the Duleep Trophy once again. He was able to smash a century for his team in the final clash, scoring an unbeaten ton in the first innings. This was also Kishan’s 10th century in first class, as he aims to make an international comeback soon.
The finals of the Duleep Trophy have started, and fans knew the stage would be set with many big names. East Zone captain, Ishan Kishan, has decided to give his best for his team once again, and this time coming down at the biggest stage of the tournament.
His team received a strong start after batting first in this game, as Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dominated. As wickets fell quickly, Ishan Kishan stepped in and quickly took the charge with the bat. He was able to smash the ball everywhere around the ground, comfortably squeezing runs.
And eventually, he raced on to score a century in the most important game of the tournament. As the first day came to an end, he has been able to score 111 runs and still remains not out for the team.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Quick Advice
Ishan is definitely a good cricketer. He just needs to focus on 1 or 2 forms of cricket which will ensure his efficiency. Keep shinning— Avi Tiwari (@avi_tiwari_SNEH) September 6, 2026
Ishan Kishan has been a star in the game. But right now he will have to focus on one or two formats of the game to give his best.
Personal Statement
Ishan Kishan turning a final into a personal statement. What a knock 🔥— Standom (@standomindia) September 6, 2026
Ishan Kishan has turned the final match against South Zone as a moment to give a personal statement. Without any issues, he has been able to dominate the bowlers.
Another Recommendation
He is best batsman in fc he deserves to play for india in test ahead of pant— Ritesh Ravan (@ravanritesh26) September 6, 2026
Ishan Kishan has been dominant in the finals of the tournament, showing his form even in first class cricket at his best. He deserves to play for the Indian team ahead of Rishabh Pant.