Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just continues to prove his worth to the Indian selectors, every single time when he is given an opportunity. Whether it is the Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy, Indian Premier League, or even the international games, he has managed to do well for the team at all crucial stages. If he continues to play like this, he will be able to make his debut for the Indian team soon and pave his way for international dominance.