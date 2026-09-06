Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals the Show Again in Duleep Trophy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dominated in the Duleep Trophy once again. After doing well in the semi-final stages of the tournament, he has managed to give his best even in the finals. In the first innings of the game, he went on to score 44 runs off 37 balls in Chepauk conditions.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has continued to show his dominance in the Duleep Trophy. At the age of 15, the young talent is showing his skills across all formats of the game, scoring runs without any issues. In the finals of the tournament, he went on with his fearless intent and gave a dominant start to his team.
Against bowlers such as Mohammed Siraj, he went on to score 44 runs off 37 balls for the team. Even though it is a first class game, he went on to show that it is an ODI match. When the stakes are high, Vaibhav just keeps on rising for his team and proving himself to the selectors.
In the semi-final stages of the tournament, he was already able to give his best performances. He was able to score 92 runs in the first innings of the game, and even missed out on a half-century in the second innings.
Our Take
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just continues to prove his worth to the Indian selectors, every single time when he is given an opportunity. Whether it is the Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy, Indian Premier League, or even the international games, he has managed to do well for the team at all crucial stages. If he continues to play like this, he will be able to make his debut for the Indian team soon and pave his way for international dominance.