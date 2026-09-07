Japan Gears Up for Historic India Clash on September 22
The capacity of Sano Cricket Ground, which will be hosting the India vs Japan clash, is about to be increased. Currently the ground is able to host 500 spectators, but the number is about to be increased to 2000. But issues with the broadcasting rights still persist.
Japan is all set to host India for a one off T20I, which will be taking place on 22 September. For this, the Japan Cricket Association is also looking for ways in which they could be able to bring more spectators to watch the game.
Currently, the venue which is set to host the one off T20I is having a capacity of 500 spectators only. The Sano Cricket Ground will be having a boost in its viewership, as it is expected to offer live viewership to 2000 spectators. This will be a massive boost of four times per the previous seating arrangement at this venue.
But still there is a common problem which is being faced ahead of this game. And it is related to the broadcasting rights. The JCA and ITW Universe are currently in talks for the broadcasting rights. Along with that, Youtube also remains an option to air the match live and allow the fans to watch it for free.
Our Take
The Japan Cricket Association is working hard to ensure that hosting India in a T20I game remains a success for them. The board is currently working to ensure that they are able to host more spectators in this historic game. And at the same time, they are also working hard to ensure that the viewership of the game is increased with its broadcasting. If it goes to YouTube, it will be a huge boost, even for the fans to watch it without much interruptions.