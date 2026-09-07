Ishan Kishan’s 270-Run Masterclass Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy
Ishan Kishan has produced another wild knock in the Duleep Trophy. He went on to score 270 runs for East Zone, as his team finished at a mammoth total of 708. With this, he has given yet another statement of intent to the Indian selectors in the red ball format.
Ishan Kishan has kept his form across all formats of the game. While he was able to make his return to the T20I and ODI side, he decided to show his potential even in the longest format of the game. And he was able to make it possible with the help of the Duleep Trophy.
In the final clash against South Zone, he was able to give his best while leading his side. And this was made possible with his banger knock, which lasted almost two days. He went on to score a century on the first day, while continuing his knock even more on the second day of the game.
Eventually, Kishan finished scoring 270 runs off 334 balls with 30 fours and 7 sixes, which helped his team to reach a massive total of 708 runs. Since this game is also being watched by the BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, he has given a statement of intent.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Comeback Story
The comeback story of Ishan Kishan in 2026 needs to be talked about more. pic.twitter.com/ge06kNIGZR— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 7, 2026
Ishan Kishan’s comeback story in 2026 needs to be studied more by the Indian fans. He made a comeback in two formats and is even dominating in the third.
Man for the Big Stage
Ishan Kishan in his last 3 finals:— Sourabh Raut (@xzx_slipknot) September 7, 2026
101 (49) - SMAT Final
54 (25) - T20WC Final
250* - Duleep Trophy Final
Big stage. Big occasion. Bigger knocks.
When the trophy is on the line, Ishan Kishan turns into a different beast.🥶 pic.twitter.com/Z4iJC94Oy9
Ishan Kishan can simply be called as the man for the big stage. Whether it was Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, T20 World Cup, or Duleep Trophy, he went on to score big in the finals.
After 2021
🔥STATS OF ISHAN KISHAN AFTER 2021 IN FIRST CLASS CRICKET 🔥— The Cricket Khabri (@TheCricKhabri) September 7, 2026
- Look At The Average!!🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/ZMp7fEJaTB
Kishan was unable to do this well in the first class format till 2021. But since 2021, his numbers have increased to a great extent, averaging over 50.