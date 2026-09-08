Cricket Australia Set to Open Big Bash League to Private Investment
Cricket Australia has given a green light to the privatisation of Big Bash League. It has been reported that 49% stake of the teams will now be available for bidding. If the reports are true, we could soon see the IPL franchises competing against each other in the BBL.
Big Bash League is about to go through some massive changes in the coming months. And this will be happening with the help of its privatisation, which is about to take place soon. Earlier it was reported that the CA is looking for options to bring investments to the tournament.
But now it seems that the reports to make the tournament private were true. A latest development in this case also claims that Cricket Australia has given a green light to the privatisation of the tournament. 49% stake of all teams will now be open for bidding, allowing franchises to participate.
While the green light has been given to this announcement, Cricket Australia is yet to make the same official. And reports claim that this would be done by the prominent figures in Australian cricket as soon as possible.
Our Take
Cricket Australia will be making some huge developments with the privatisation of Big Bash League. The same even happened with The Hundred, as the tournament saw the entry of various IPL franchises. Not only did it bring down a boost in the investments, it also brought down a boost in the viewership of the tournament, as the IPL fans also stepped in to support their favourite teams.